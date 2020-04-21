AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,546 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of T. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 107,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 36,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 113,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 7,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of T stock opened at $30.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.60. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The company has a market capitalization of $222.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on AT&T from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.66.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

