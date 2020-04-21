Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Has $194,000 Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cortland Associates Inc. MO raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.81.

PepsiCo stock opened at $134.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.08%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

