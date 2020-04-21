Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Position Lifted by Epiq Partners LLC

Epiq Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,309 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 63.1% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,229 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 8.6% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers boosted its stake in Facebook by 5.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 6,377 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 14.8% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Facebook by 7.5% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 7,453 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on Facebook from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Facebook from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Facebook from $272.00 to $234.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Facebook from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.05.

Shares of FB stock opened at $178.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $224.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.17. The firm has a market cap of $510.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.06.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total value of $292,408.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,578 shares of company stock worth $17,271,453. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

