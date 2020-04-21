Edge Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 63.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,229 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,313,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $623,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,988 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,447,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Facebook by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,639,053,000 after buying an additional 627,442 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

FB opened at $178.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $510.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $224.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.17.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Facebook from $272.00 to $234.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Facebook from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Facebook from $245.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Facebook from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.05.

In related news, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $11,286,437.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,094,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total value of $292,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,113 shares in the company, valued at $426,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,578 shares of company stock worth $17,271,453 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

