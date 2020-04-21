Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Position Boosted by Insight Folios Inc

Insight Folios Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,751 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,094 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 3.9% of Insight Folios Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 339,793 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,257,000 after buying an additional 13,260 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 47,542 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 20,977 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management grew its position in Verizon Communications by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 5,626 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VZ shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.64.

NYSE VZ opened at $58.13 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.06 and a 200-day moving average of $58.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $241.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

