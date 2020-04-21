Golden State Wealth Management LLC Acquires 11,859 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 674.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,617 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,859 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 0.9% of Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Microsoft by 3.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 171,326 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,020,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.3% during the first quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 8,677 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 32.9% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,472 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,307,000 after purchasing an additional 16,956 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.9% in the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 37,457 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC now owns 6,819 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSFT opened at $175.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1,358.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.77.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

