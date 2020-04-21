Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,555 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in FedEx by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 76,021 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $11,066,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 37,946 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 144,796 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $21,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in FedEx by 4.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 219,523 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,899,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 22.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 524 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FDX. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Argus downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.35.

In other news, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $111.06 per share, with a total value of $555,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,214,203.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $2,080,416.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,050 shares in the company, valued at $22,214,014.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $122.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $88.69 and a 1 year high of $198.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.89 billion. FedEx had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 17.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.75%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

