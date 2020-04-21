Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Dfpg Investments LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,925 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 2.6% of Dfpg Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,315,435,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $69,805,000 after buying an additional 47,658,854 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 16,050.1% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,651,000 after buying an additional 6,215,731 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,849,067,000 after buying an additional 5,771,223 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $640,333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on MSFT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.77.

MSFT stock opened at $175.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $190.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.93. The firm has a market cap of $1,353.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.