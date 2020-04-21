Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Keeler Thomas Management LLC

Keeler Thomas Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,030 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,540 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 8.6% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Apple by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,102,083,000 after purchasing an additional 221,800 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $754,128,000 after purchasing an additional 49,316 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA grew its position in shares of Apple by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $276.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1,237.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $264.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.67.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on Apple from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $268.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.46.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

