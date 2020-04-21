Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Ayrshire Capital Management LLC

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,287 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Apple by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,102,083,000 after buying an additional 221,800 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $754,128,000 after buying an additional 49,316 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA raised its position in shares of Apple by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $276.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $264.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.67. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The company has a market cap of $1,229.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Apple from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Apple from $328.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer raised Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.46.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

