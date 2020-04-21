Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.9% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in Alphabet by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 33.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total transaction of $45,241.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 242,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total value of $15,411,192.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,832,921 shares of company stock valued at $120,023,345. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,266.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $881.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,532.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,198.56 and a 200-day moving average of $1,316.12.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 48.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,580.00 target price (up previously from $1,475.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,557.05.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.