Allworth Financial LP Grows Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,769 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,655 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,311,057,000 after buying an additional 789,746 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,005,385,000 after buying an additional 71,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,197,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,049,165,000 after buying an additional 225,304 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.46.

AAPL stock opened at $276.93 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $1,229.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.