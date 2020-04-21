Bogart Wealth LLC Acquires 999 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,769 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,715,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,054 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,971,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,748,495,000 after purchasing an additional 548,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $2,572,048,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,196,059,000 after buying an additional 100,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,256,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,049,476,000 after purchasing an additional 135,845 shares during the period. 64.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $102.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.18 and a 200 day moving average of $130.73. The stock has a market cap of $184.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.83.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

