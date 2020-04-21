Golden State Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 876 Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.93 per share, for a total transaction of $74,930.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $58.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Cowen dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $139.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.93.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

