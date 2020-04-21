Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Campbell Wealth Management

Campbell Wealth Management boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,949 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 0.4% of Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,102,083,000 after purchasing an additional 221,800 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $754,128,000 after acquiring an additional 49,316 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA increased its stake in Apple by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Apple from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Nomura Securities raised their price objective on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $358.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.46.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $276.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,229.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.67.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.