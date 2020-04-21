Edge Wealth Management LLC Sells 10,918 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Edge Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 94.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 680 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,918 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,483,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,334,304,000 after acquiring an additional 375,783 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,333,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,090,158,000 after acquiring an additional 340,415 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,829,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $916,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,081 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $727,585,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,566,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $651,562,000 after acquiring an additional 129,405 shares during the period. 56.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of UPS opened at $101.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $88.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $125.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.02.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The company had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.15.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.