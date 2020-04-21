Exane Derivatives Invests $38,000 in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $137.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $162.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.26.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $114.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.83. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $150.55. The company has a market capitalization of $63.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.28.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

