Insight Folios Inc Has $2.26 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Insight Folios Inc raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,530 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 2.6% of Insight Folios Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 276.0% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,961.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVX opened at $83.57 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $127.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.74 billion, a PE ratio of 55.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.42.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.90.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.