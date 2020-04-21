Edge Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 53.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,307 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 1.5% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 626,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,556,000 after buying an additional 36,574 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 58,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 661,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,755,000 after buying an additional 39,182 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $3,902,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,961.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Independent Research downgraded shares of Chevron to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.90.

Chevron stock opened at $83.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $162.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $127.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.42.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

