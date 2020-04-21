Short Interest in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Declines By 16.4%

Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,620,000 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the March 15th total of 9,119,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Mcdonald’s stock opened at $181.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.13. The company has a market capitalization of $138.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.62. Mcdonald’s has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $1,579,988,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,598 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $13,063,000 after purchasing an additional 7,728,181 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 487.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,074,733 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $177,707,000 after purchasing an additional 891,641 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,401,217 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,264,937,000 after purchasing an additional 625,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,080,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.46.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

