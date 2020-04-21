Curbstone Financial Management Corp Has $2.55 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,542 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,065 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 7,968 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,152,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 198,258 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $11,967,000 after acquiring an additional 6,037 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 188,223 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $11,350,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VZ. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.64.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $58.13 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

