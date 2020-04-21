Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,838 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 31,603 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $58.13 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.68.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

VZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. New Street Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.64.

Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

