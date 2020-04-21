Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Cuts Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lessened its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,915 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 2.0% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,715,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,054 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,971,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,748,495,000 after acquiring an additional 548,830 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $2,572,048,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,196,059,000 after acquiring an additional 100,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,256,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,049,476,000 after acquiring an additional 135,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. UBS Group lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.83.

DIS opened at $102.26 on Tuesday. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $192.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.73.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

