Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Acquires Shares of 100 Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,643,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,595,067,000 after acquiring an additional 72,165 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $6,806,866,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,678,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,254,548,000 after acquiring an additional 110,137 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,731,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,658,702,000 after acquiring an additional 57,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,261.15 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $879.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,194.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,314.80.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 45.83 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Societe Generale cut their target price on Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,625.00 price objective (up previously from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,635.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,476.80.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

