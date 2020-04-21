Edge Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,986 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Edge Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 244,960 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 2.9% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $13,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $59.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $258.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Nomura Securities lifted their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Argus raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.29.

In related news, Director Alyssa Henry acquired 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,293,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,340,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,853 shares of company stock worth $4,327,846 over the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

