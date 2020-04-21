Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Sells 1,574 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.9% of Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,055,993,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,115,225,000 after buying an additional 5,019,413 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,632,600,000 after buying an additional 4,674,009 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,392,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,969,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,315,899,000 after buying an additional 1,790,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.26.

Shares of XOM opened at $41.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.04 and a 200-day moving average of $60.60. The company has a market cap of $182.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,795,571.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $199,983.96. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,051.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

