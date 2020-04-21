Clean Yield Group Lowers Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Clean Yield Group cut its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,578 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 10,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $153,000. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Nomura Securities upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.24.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $206.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $247.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.73.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

