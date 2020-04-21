Insight Folios Inc Boosts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Insight Folios Inc grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,239 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,805 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for about 3.8% of Insight Folios Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,272,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091,166 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,079,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261,619 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,878,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,402,142,000 after purchasing an additional 324,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,913,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,115,032,000 after purchasing an additional 338,283 shares in the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock opened at $30.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.60. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The company has a market capitalization of $222.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on T shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James cut shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Nomura Securities cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.66.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

