Exane Derivatives Reduces Stock Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Exane Derivatives lowered its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 97.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,028 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 141,941 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNPR. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,339,391 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $131,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,791 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth $59,132,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth $48,136,000. AO Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth $42,510,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,601,934 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $187,236,000 after acquiring an additional 648,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Juniper Networks news, SVP Brian Martin sold 13,576 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $313,469.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $23.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.38. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $28.77.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 9.16%. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JNPR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.12.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

