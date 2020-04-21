Edge Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 517.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 247 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COST opened at $312.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $140.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.75. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $233.05 and a 52-week high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $343.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $328.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.54.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

