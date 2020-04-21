Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $639,000 Investment in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,240 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $312.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.75. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $233.05 and a one year high of $325.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $299.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COST. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $328.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.54.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

