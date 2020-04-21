Edge Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 109,006 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,079,689,000 after buying an additional 8,261,619 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,272,292,000 after buying an additional 4,091,166 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 25,036,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $978,445,000 after buying an additional 2,276,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,412,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,660,000 after buying an additional 1,674,076 shares during the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T stock opened at $30.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.60. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday. Nomura Securities dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.66.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

