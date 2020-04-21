Edge Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Edge Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 43.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 673 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,765,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,655,255,000 after purchasing an additional 586,305 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,558,090,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Home Depot by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,914,267 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,946,698,000 after purchasing an additional 179,597 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,569,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,653,122,000 after purchasing an additional 399,725 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,617,552 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,226,761,000 after purchasing an additional 136,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $206.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $224.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $247.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.73.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

A number of research firms have commented on HD. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Loop Capital raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cfra raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.24.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

