Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group lowered its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 46.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,897 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.3% of Clean Yield Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 17,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 21,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PG. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday. Argus raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.71.

In related news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG opened at $120.60 on Tuesday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $128.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.29 and a 200-day moving average of $121.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $307.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.93%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

