Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 545 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,643,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,595,067,000 after purchasing an additional 72,165 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $6,806,866,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,678,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,254,548,000 after purchasing an additional 110,137 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,731,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,658,702,000 after purchasing an additional 57,295 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,525 shares during the period. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,261.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,194.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,314.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 45.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,344.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “positive” rating and issued a $1,600.00 target price (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,476.80.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

