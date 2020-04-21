Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,840,000 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the March 15th total of 5,797,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUE. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,331,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,095,614,000 after purchasing an additional 667,963 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,468,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,741,000 after purchasing an additional 88,231 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,948,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,939,000 after purchasing an additional 181,017 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,844,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,336,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,437,000 after purchasing an additional 729,556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nucor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Nucor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.77.

NYSE NUE opened at $36.53 on Tuesday. Nucor has a one year low of $27.52 and a one year high of $59.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.50.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Nucor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 37.35%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

