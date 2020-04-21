Black Diamond Financial LLC Has $399,000 Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 76.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,433 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 31,603 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $58.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $241.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.06 and a 200 day moving average of $58.68.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.64.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

