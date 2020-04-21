Harbour Investment Management LLC Makes New $4.46 Million Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Harbour Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,286 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,000. Amazon.com accounts for 3.6% of Harbour Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $606,000. Ballast Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 332 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,020,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 44,630 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $87,016,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. 56.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,040.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 target price (up from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,353.52.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,393.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,959.70 and its 200-day moving average is $1,877.14. The stock has a market cap of $1,184.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.22, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,461.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total transaction of $54,121,909.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,239,631 shares in the company, valued at $117,349,829,494.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 725,314 shares of company stock worth $1,483,425,513. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.