Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by CENTRAL TRUST Co

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,239 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.2% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $35,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Amazon.com by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 725,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,425,513. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,393.61 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,461.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,959.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,877.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1,183.99 billion, a PE ratio of 104.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,450.00 price objective (up from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 16th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,353.52.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Harbour Investment Management LLC Makes New $4.46 Million Investment in Amazon.com, Inc.
Harbour Investment Management LLC Makes New $4.46 Million Investment in Amazon.com, Inc.
Amazon.com, Inc. Shares Purchased by CENTRAL TRUST Co
Amazon.com, Inc. Shares Purchased by CENTRAL TRUST Co
Goodwin Daniel L Acquires 330 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.
Goodwin Daniel L Acquires 330 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.
Golden State Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Kohl’s Co.
Golden State Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Kohl’s Co.
Golden State Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc
Golden State Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc
CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 985 Shares of CSX Co.
CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 985 Shares of CSX Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report