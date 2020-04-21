Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,239 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.2% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $35,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Amazon.com by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 725,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,425,513. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,393.61 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,461.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,959.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,877.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1,183.99 billion, a PE ratio of 104.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,450.00 price objective (up from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 16th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,353.52.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

