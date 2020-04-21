Goodwin Daniel L Acquires 330 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Goodwin Daniel L raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 108.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 635 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.0% of Goodwin Daniel L’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $647,000. Harbour Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $4,457,000. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% in the first quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $606,000. Finally, Ballast Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 332 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 725,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,425,513. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,393.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $1,184.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.22, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,959.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,877.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,461.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,625.00 target price (up from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,353.52.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

