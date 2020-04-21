Golden State Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Kohl’s by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kohl’s by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Kohl’s by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Kohl’s by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Peter Boneparth purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Also, Director Jonas Prising purchased 17,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $253,822.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $17.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.91. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $10.89 and a 12 month high of $75.91.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were given a $0.704 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.02%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Kohl’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.38.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

