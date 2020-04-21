Golden State Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 214.2% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 6,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 6,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 152,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,933,000 after purchasing an additional 42,864 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 284,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,632,000 after purchasing an additional 12,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 185.6% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 12,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 8,301 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZBH. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI downgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Sunday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $153.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.22.

ZBH opened at $117.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.37. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a one year low of $74.37 and a one year high of $161.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.18.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

