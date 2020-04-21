CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 985 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in CSX were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSX. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CSX during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on CSX from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CSX in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.27.

CSX stock opened at $61.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.96 and its 200-day moving average is $69.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $80.73.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

