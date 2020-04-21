Bogart Wealth LLC Has $1.35 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Founders Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 29,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 278,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,462,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 871.9% during the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 307,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,533,000 after acquiring an additional 275,434 shares during the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,061,068.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $151.67 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $154.50. The stock has a market cap of $400.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.57.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.