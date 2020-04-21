Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Cuts Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lessened its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,442 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,932,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $14,091,342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219,554 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,791,556 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,461,802,000 after acquiring an additional 614,433 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,851,016 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,775,602,000 after acquiring an additional 7,261,158 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,843,701 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,597,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,371,451 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,922,552,000 after acquiring an additional 471,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of UNH stock opened at $282.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $275.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.89. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $306.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.00.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,406,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,340,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $2,283,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,222,197.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,589,300. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Read More: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.