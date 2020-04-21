Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Has $208,000 Stock Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $416,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 123 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA opened at $143.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.05 and its 200-day moving average is $299.46. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $391.00. The firm has a market cap of $86.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.68 and a beta of 1.76.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The business had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $375.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $350.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised their price target on shares of Boeing to $337.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.11.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

