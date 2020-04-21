Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by Lenox Wealth Management Inc.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 18.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the third quarter worth $8,221,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 0.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 29.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 478,546 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $121,053,000 after acquiring an additional 109,227 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 2.5% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 17,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the third quarter worth $5,581,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $269.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $271.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.80.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $263.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52-week low of $197.75 and a 52-week high of $286.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.27. The company has a market capitalization of $70.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

In related news, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 8,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total value of $2,304,952.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,296 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,376.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total value of $388,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,308 shares of company stock valued at $11,858,705 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

