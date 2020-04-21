Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Boosts Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 40.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.0% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 13,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 96,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,413,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.6% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the first quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. ValuEngine raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Argus decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.73.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $83.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.14. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.01%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

