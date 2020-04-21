Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Decreases Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lessened its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Cummins were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 16.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 459,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,706,000 after purchasing an additional 64,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $146.10 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.48. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.03 and a 1-year high of $186.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.48 earnings per share. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Cummins from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on Cummins from $173.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America cut their price target on Cummins from $147.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Cummins from $214.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.60.

In related news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total transaction of $1,750,290.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,022,855.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total value of $72,655.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,184.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,280 shares of company stock worth $2,727,957 in the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

