Ellis Investment Partners LLC Sells 617 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,485 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.9% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $3,783,310,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838,124 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,505,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,122,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,091 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $276.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1,237.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.67.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Nomura Securities increased their target price on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.46.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Cuts Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc
Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Cuts Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc
Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Has $208,000 Stock Holdings in Boeing Co
Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Has $208,000 Stock Holdings in Boeing Co
Becton Dickinson and Co Shares Acquired by Lenox Wealth Management Inc.
Becton Dickinson and Co Shares Acquired by Lenox Wealth Management Inc.
Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Boosts Stake in Merck & Co., Inc.
Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Boosts Stake in Merck & Co., Inc.
Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Decreases Stake in Cummins Inc.
Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Decreases Stake in Cummins Inc.
Ellis Investment Partners LLC Sells 617 Shares of Apple Inc.
Ellis Investment Partners LLC Sells 617 Shares of Apple Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report